Staff at a shop in County Carlow are celebrating this morning after selling a Lotto ticket worth €130,000.

One lucky punter in County Carlow was just a digit away from scooping the €3.5million jackpot in Wednesday’s draw.

The player matched five number plus the bonus ball to claim a sum of €129,511.

The owner of Corrigan’s Service Station, on the Borris Road in Bagenalstown, has urged locals to check their tickets.

Great news for our shop we sold the winner of the lotto match 5 + bonus in last night lotto draw, the person who won are… Posted by Corrigans Inver Service Station/Quick Pick on Thursday, June 27, 2019