Clincal trials could start next week on a potential new vaccine for COVID-19.

It’s hoped it could be ready for use by September if it gets the go ahead.

It comes following a warning that social distancing measures could continue until a vaccine for coronavirus is available.

Professor Adrian Hill is the Director of the ‘Jenner Institute’ at Oxford in England where the vaccine is being developed.

He said: “We have a vaccine that we hope to start using in our first clinical trial as soon as next week. That has been made very rapidly at the Jenner Institute in Oxford.

“Teams of people have been working together and hundreds have people are involved in this effort.

“It is extraordinarily fast, typically it would take you five, maybe ten years to design and maybe test a vaccine and bring it to use.”