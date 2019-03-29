The Joint Committee on Climate Action has published its cross-party report.

It reached an agreement last night on a number of key climate issues and has recommended a series of carbon tax rises up to 2030.

Other recommendations focus heavily on transport with emphasis on electrifiying, improving and extending public transport as well as making it cheaper to use.

While the Irish Farmers Association initially had reservations, the organisation’s president, Joe Healy, said it is fair to farmers.

Mr Healy said: “We welcome the fact that they didn’t take on board the Citizens’ Assembly recommendation to put a carbon tax on food production, because that would have lead to an increase to the price of food for consumers.”





