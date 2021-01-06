By Digital Desk Staff

An expected ban on click and collect services for non-essential retailers has been described as “another setback” for shuttered store owners and their staff.

The measure is expected to be among a number of new restrictions signed off on by Cabinet this afternoon, in a bid to curb soaring Covid-19 numbers.

Representative body Retail Excellence said the move will have a “disproportionately negative” effect on smaller retailers.

“Non-essential retailers closed their doors on New Year’s Eve and have fully complied with what has been asked of them by the Government,” Duncan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence said.

There is little public health risk in allowing customers collect goods

“It is clear that the country is facing an enormous challenge and of course we acknowledge that the Government must act to halt the spread of Covid-19, but there is little public health risk in allowing customers collect goods from non-essential retailers who remain shuttered because of the lockdown,” he added.

“We feel this move, however well-intentioned to restrict people’s movement, will have a disproportionately negative effect on smaller retailers.”

Mr Graham called for the Government to further support retailers in terms of rents and fixed costs.

“We need to move now to substantial discussions,” he said.

“Many of our members will have been closed for almost half a year by the time we get to the anniversary of the pandemic in March, and they need help urgently if they are to reopen when this emergency passes.”