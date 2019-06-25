The Irish Patients Association says clarity is needed on the impact tomorrow’s strike by 10,000 health support workers will have on patients.

A 24-hour stoppage looks set to go ahead after talks between SIPTU, the HSE and Department of Public Expenditure at the Workplace Relations Commission yesterday failed to reach an agreement.

38 hospital and healthcare facilities will be affected by tomorrow’s strike action, with the likes of cleaners, chefs and porters downing tools in a dispute over a jobs evaluation scheme.

SIPTU health organiser Paul Bell said throughout the negotiations, their members’ requests have not been taken seriously by the government.

“We do believe that the Government have not treated our members seriously,” said Mr Bell.

And having deferred two days of strike action to give a real chance of negotiating a settlement, we believe that a lot more could have been done.

The HSE has said services will be significantly impacted and it is engaging with SIPTU on contingency arrangements.

However, the Irish Patients Association says it is worried there has been no explanation on what the contingency plans are.

Spokesperson for the Irish Patients Association, Stephen McMahon, said the HSE need to be clear to patients on what they can expect.

“There has been no public explanation as to what those contingency plans are,” said Mr McMahon.

“We hear that they are being negotiated on a local level but we don’t know whether there will be the equity of treatment in all of the 38 hospitals that are going to be affected.”

It is clear however that some inpatient procedures will be deferred and scope procedures cancelled.

There will also be reduced outpatient, lab and catering services and operating theatre activity.