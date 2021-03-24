A Clare man has been charged with the murder of mother of two, Sharon Bennett.

34-year-old Patrick Ballard of Ashford Court Hotel, Ennis appeared before Ennis District Court today after being charged with the murder of the 29-year-old Wexford woman.

Mr Ballard had initially been charged with assault causing harm in Ennis on January 28th.

Ms Bennett died 13 days later at University Hospital Limerick.

Mr Ballard was granted legal aid and will be psychiatrically assessed in prison.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Gort District Court tomorrow.