There have been claims that student nurses who are on placement are not being paid for their work.

Last week Health Minister Simon Harris announced that student nurses would be paid for their efforts at tackling COVID-19.

In light of the claims, Aontu leader, Peadar Toibin, has called for the immediate reopening of the written question facility for TDs.

This week the government decided to suspend the Dáil for a fortnight, but deputy Toibin says it is TD’s job as elected representatives to ask questions.

The claims emerge while concerns are being raised about the standard of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

With healthcare workers making up approximately a quarter of all confirmed cases here so far, health staff have widely criticised the standard of the protective equipment brought in from China upon which they are now having to rely.

“It is unacceptable to expect frontline healthcare staff to work without proper protection,” the Irish Medical Organisation said.

It welcomed the acceptance by the HSE that there are problems with the recent supply from China, as well as commitments to pursue changes to future orders and source alternate suppliers.