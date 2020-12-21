A 35km Christmas Tractor run will travel through three counties on Tuesday.

The “Christmas Tractors of Carrick-on-Suir” in County Tipperary has seen over 20,000 spectators line out in recent years to view vehicles decked out with festive lights and music.

This year, they’ve decided to increase their convoy to five towns in one night across Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny.

The run is in aid of a Waterford teenager whose mother recently passed away from cancer and whose father requires 24 hour cardiac care.

For more information about the event you can click here