The Chief Medical Officer has suggested Christmas drinks in pubs won’t be recommended as part of new Covid-19 guidelines being drawn up.

NPHET is currently working on advice aimed at making sure people socialise in a safe manner during the festive season.

A further 270 cases of the virus were confirmed last night with one additional death, while the estimated 14 day incidence rate has fallen to 161.

Dr Tony Holohan doesn’t expect Christmas drinks in pubs to be possible when Level 5 is lifted.

“That is not our advice, that is not the advice I anticipate giving, and I’m not going to start speculating any further on what we are going to say.

“We’re going to give what we think is the appropriate advice in relation to what we think is safe and effective measures, that we think we can adopt.”

However Holohan also says there’s “nothing inevitable” about a third wave of Covid-19 after Christmas.

The current Level 5 measures are due to expire on December 1st, with fears over another spike in cases when restrictions are relaxed.

But Holohan believes the lower the number, the better.

“We also have work to do with strengthening our public health system, and (the) responsiveness of our public health system.

“And if we can do that, and public can maintain a continuing very high level of compliance with the advice that’s in place, there’s nothing inevitable about a third wave.

“We can influence when it happens, how significant it is, and how quickly it happens.”