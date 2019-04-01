A Christian Brother named John Gibson has been jailed for two years for sexually assaulting two children at a school in County Wexford.

The first victim was twelve-years-of-age when, in 1983, Gibson recruited her to do some painting in the school.

After the day’s work had been completed, Gibson molested the girl while she washed.

Two years later Gibson asked the second victim, a 12-year-old boy, to grease the goalposts on the playing fields. He again insisted the boy clean up after the work and molested the boy in the shower block.

72-year-old John Gibson of Dun Laoghaire, Dublin had denied three charges of indecent assault. However, he was found guilty of all counts by a jury following a trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in February.

Judge Elma Sheahan imposed one-year prison sentences for each assault, with the sentence for the latter offence to run consecutive to the sentences for the 1983 offences, making an operative sentence of two years.

