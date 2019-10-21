*** Update ***
The Army Bomb Disposal unit has removed a firework in “strange packaging” from the scene of a bomb scare at Christchurch in Dublin.
Roads around Christchurch Cathedral in Dublin have re-opened following a security alert.
Gardai and the army bomb squad were called in this afternoon, amid reports a suspicious device was found.
The scene has since been declared safe, and has re-opened to pedestrians and traffic.
***
The area around Christchurch Cathedral in Dublin has been closed off amid a bomb scare.
Gardaí and the army bomb squad are at the scene where a suspicious device has been found.
A number of roads have been shut while teams check to see if it is a threat.
Drivers in the area are being told to expect delays and diversions.