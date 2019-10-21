*** Update ***

The Army Bomb Disposal unit has removed a firework in “strange packaging” from the scene of a bomb scare at Christchurch in Dublin.

Roads around Christchurch Cathedral in Dublin have re-opened following a security alert.

Gardai and the army bomb squad were called in this afternoon, amid reports a suspicious device was found.

The scene has since been declared safe, and has re-opened to pedestrians and traffic.

***

The area around Christchurch Cathedral in Dublin has been closed off amid a bomb scare.

Gardaí and the army bomb squad are at the scene where a suspicious device has been found.

A number of roads have been shut while teams check to see if it is a threat.

Drivers in the area are being told to expect delays and diversions.