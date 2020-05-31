Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters across the United States following unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Thousands upon thousands of people have joined demonstrations in more than thirty cities across the US following his death.

Floyd, an unarmed black man died after white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for several minutes while detaining him.

Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Over 1,600 people have been arrested in over 20 cities since Thursday, with nearly a third of those in Los Angeles, where Teigen resides with her husband singer John Legend.

In a series of tweets, the model announced her donation, initially pledging to give $100,000 after President Donald Trump declared that Saturday night would be “MAGA [Make America Great Again] Night” at the White House in a twitter rant.

The professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

“In celebration of whatever the f— maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country,” Teigen first wrote, in reference to Trump’s tweet. In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

However, in a since-deleted tweet, one user reportedly criticized her support of the protesters, branding them “rioters and criminals , ” This prompted Teigen to double her donation.

“Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000,” she replied. Teigen is one of many celebrities who have chosen to donate to bail out funds to those protesting in Minnesota and all across the country. Other celebrities such as Steve Carrell, Seth Rogen and Janelle Monáe have all said they’ve donated funds. America’s National Guard has been deployed in several cities to deal with rioting, as the protests enter their fifth day. Curfews have been ordered in many areas to try and stem the violence. Meanwhile in Ireland, around 150 people have taken part in two demonstrations in Dublin showing solidarity with the racial protests in the United States.

Photo credit: David Shankbone.