Choosing radio has never been more important for advertisers, with 3.1million people daily tuning in to Irish stations, the impact, power and trust of the medium is at an all time high. Choose Radio, the group supported by all radio stations both public and independent, today announced details of its second research piece under “The Radio Test” for 2019 proving the impact of radio advertising. As part of the IAPI Cannes Young Lion campaign, Choose Radio sponsored the Media Category with a brief from Crisis Text Line for a campaign to recruit volunteers. “The Radio Test” follows on from the impressive findings earlier this year with Flahavans Overnight Oats on the impact of radio advertising on sales of a new product.

August 19th will see the start of a highly impactful radio advertising campaign for Crisis Text Line supported across the Choose Radio group. The winners of the Cannes Young Lion Media category was Havas. The campaign will kick off on air across the entire radio network from Monday 19th August for two weeks.

Crisis Text Line is Ireland’s first free 24/7 text service for anyone in crisis anytime, anywhere. This radio campaign will be a crucial driver to recruit volunteers to the heart of the service. Crisis Text Line recognises the impact radio, as a medium for advertising, has in Ireland. Radio stations across the country daily receive tens of thousands of text messages so where better to call for volunteers than right at the heart of an audience who understands the connection text messages have to daily life and communication. Radio has a proven record at creating success stories for business, Choose Radio is in no doubt that Crisis Text Line will be able to tell their story with this innovative advertising campaign.

Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of Choose Radio and Beat 102 103 CEO, said “In response to a demand from advertising agencies for case studies which prove the impact and effectiveness of radio advertising, Choose Radio has begun the task of gathering and producing the evidence that radio advertising works. Radio stations have a special, individual relationship with their audiences, and we wanted to show how a call to action from a radio station can allow brands, in this case Crisis Text Line, to reach their specific target audience in every single county In Ireland. Radio and mental health services have one very vital component in common – the power of listening. The Impact of this cannot be underestimated and Choose Radio is very proud to be able to work with Crisis Text Line to reach the ears of so many people In Ireland through our radio stations.”

Crisis Text Line’s Ian Power said “We are thrilled to be working with Choose Radio and Havas on a campaign to build a vibrant community of ‘Crisis Volunteers’ to support people in pain across Ireland. Crisis Text Line Volunteers will be available 24 hours a day for people going through a tough time and who need someone to listen. We believe radio is an excellent medium to recruit empathetic listeners willing to help people feel less alone with their problems. We’re so grateful to all of the Choose Radio stations for agreeing to support mental health in Ireland and helping us to recruit much needed volunteers for our service. We’re excited to see how the people of Ireland respond”

Chris Upton, CEO Havas Dublin said “Our purpose as a business is to make a meaningful difference for brands, businesses and people. This means we are driven to make work that matters, that makes a real difference. Crisis Text Line and their volunteers will make a real difference for thousands of people in Ireland. We are humbled to be helping them achieve their purpose of supporting people in crisis.”