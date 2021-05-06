Parents are being encouraged to go back to healthier eating habits as part of a new campaign from Safe Food.

Research found that almost half of Ireland’s children have been comfort-eating through the Covid crisis, and parents are struggling to get them to eat healthier.

Biscuits, crisps, chocolate and sweets are the second-most-consumed food group by children in Ireland.

Ambassador for the campaign and mother of two Paula MacSweeney says the past year has been tough:

” I absolutely have found it hard – it’s hard as an adult – nevermind trying to explain it to a child – you’re home all the time, the fridge is right there – it’s been too easy to reach for the processed stuff – yeah, its been hard.”