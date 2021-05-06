Parents are being encouraged to go back to healthier eating habits as part of a new campaign from Safe Food.
Research found that almost half of Ireland’s children have been comfort-eating through the Covid crisis, and parents are struggling to get them to eat healthier.
Biscuits, crisps, chocolate and sweets are the second-most-consumed food group by children in Ireland.
Ambassador for the campaign and mother of two Paula MacSweeney says the past year has been tough:
” I absolutely have found it hard – it’s hard as an adult – nevermind trying to explain it to a child – you’re home all the time, the fridge is right there – it’s been too easy to reach for the processed stuff – yeah, its been hard.”
Almost half of children eating more treats during pandemic via @irishexaminer https://t.co/Bs8Q7PuuGl@HSELive @publichealthni @HealthyIreland @HsehealthW @healthdpt pic.twitter.com/tm5FUlTFgI
— safefood (@safefood_net) May 6, 2021