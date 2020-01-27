A Chinese student in Waterford is currently in isolation at student accommodation after travelling from the area affected by the coronavirus.

The Waterford Institute of Technology student is showing no symptoms of the virus and has agreed not to attend college as a precautionary measure.

#BREAKING (1/2) Chinese student, who travelled from #Wuhan is in isolation in #Waterford as “precautionary measure”. WIT confirmed to @VirginMediaNews “The student who arrived in #Waterford yesterday, left #Wuhan some days ago, before city was closed” — Zara King (@ZaraKing) January 27, 2020

The student arrived in Waterford from Wuhan some days ago, just before the city shutdown came into effect.

WIT is following the advice of the HSE.

An official statement from WIT reads: “A student arrived in Waterford on Sunday having left Wuhan some days ago before the city was closed; he is not ill and as a precaution, he has agreed not to attend college and stay in his accommodation by himself for the time being. We have been in touch with the HSE and are being directed by them.”