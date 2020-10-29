Children found dead in Dublin home were murdered

Two young children found dead in their south Dublin home were murdered and gardaí on Wednesday night were awaiting results of a postmortem to determine how their mother died.

The Irish Times reports that a ligature and a note were found where Seema Banu’s remains were discovered early Wednesday afternoon at her home in Ballinteer, and foul play in her death has not been ruled out.

The dead woman’s children – Affira (11) and her six-year-old brother Fazan – were found face down in a bedroom of the family home on Llewellyn Court and gardaí believe they were strangled.

The mother of two, who was from India and had been living in Ireland for many years, was the victim of an alleged assault earlier this year.

A male suspect had been identified for that attack in May, which left her very seriously injured and resulted in her losing consciousness.

Seema Banu had also been in contact with the authorities amid concern for the family’s welfare in the aftermath of that attack.