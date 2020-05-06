Childcare will be provided in the homes of 5,000 healthcare workers from May 18th.

The bulk of the cost will be paid by the state but families will be asked to pay €90 a week towards the care.

It’s been recommended that childcare workers volunteering for the scheme be paid €15 an hour.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone says they will be inviting applications from childcare providers from tomorrow.

She said: “This will provide healthcare workers with 45 hours of childcare a week.

“As part of the scheme we will also cover employer PRSI, leave accrual and a management and administrative overhead to providers.”