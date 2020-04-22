The Taoiseach has said childcare for healthcare workers has been approved in limited circumstances and will be phased in over the coming weeks.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has approved a plan to provide paid leave to the partners of healthcare workers who work in other parts of the public service.

Further measures to allow childminders to come into homes are being considered and may form part of an easing of restrictions next month.

Leo Varadkar says the situation is complicated – but a step in the right direction: