There may be a €20-a-week increase in Childcare Allowance in the upcoming budget.

Senior Government officials have said they’re looking into the possibility of increasing the allowance across the board when the budget is announced on October 8th.

The 20 euro increase mean the universal subsidiary, given to parents and guardians of children who aren’t yet old enough to enter the Early Childcare Care and Education scheme, will double.

It’s part of a family-friendly planned budget, but one made with a No Deal Brexit anticipated, which Paschal Donoghue announced this week would not see any personal tax cuts, or significant social welfare increases.

This move, to provide an increase to the universal allowance, would be at odds with Minister for Children Catherine Zappone, who wants to increase the number of childcare hours available to parents underneath the 60,000 a-year income threshold.