A child who went missing in 2014 has been found alive by FBI agents.

US news outlet ABC13 reports that Penelope Inks went missing aged 11 from her Texas City home after her mother, Heather Inks, lost custody of the child to her ex-husband.

It is understood that former model, Heather, who was listed as one of the FBI’s Most Wanted, went on the run with her daughter for six years where she evaded detection by law enforcement agencies.

Heather’s cover was blown when she used an alias known to the FBI to contact police to complain that her former husband was attempting to poison her.

The girl was found by agents in an emaciated state in a Days Inn hotel room at Madisonville, Texas – 350 kilometres away from home.

Investigators working on the case say that Penelope has been transferred to hospital for a physical and mental evaluation, and has had her first meal.

She is to be handed back to her father in due course.

The girl’s mother has since been arrested on kidnap charges. She is being held without bond ahead of her court appearance.

Image: appeal video screenshot