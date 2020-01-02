A mother in the U.S has took to Facebook to recount the Christmas, her daughter woke up to a doll that subsequently had cocaine inside its head.

Elizabeth Faidley bought the mermaid doll or ‘merbaby’ from the site Etsy, but had no idea that the present would end up being a pivotal piece of evidence in uncovering an ‘international drug smuggling ring’.

Elizabeth had scoured the internet to find the doll, as her daughter at the time had loved the mythical creatures.

When her daughter Ellie discovered the doll that she named ‘Pearl’ that Christmas morning, it seemed there were a couple of things not right including, what Elizabeth described as her ‘green locks’.

It was when they brought Pearl to the doll hospital in New Jersey, they discovered that the green hair might have something to do with the 2 ounces of cocaine found in the doll’s head.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Faidley, Facebook