The chief medical officer and the HSE chief executive will appear before a special Oireachtas Covid-19 committee later, to answer questions over their handling of the crisis so far.

It comes as last night’s Department of Health figures show the lowest daily death toll increase since March 27th.

1,547 people have so far lost their lives, while there have been 24,200 cases.

Former HSE chief Tony O’Brien has raised social distancing concerns over the country’s top health officials appearing at a lengthy Dáil committee today.

But Dr Tony Holohan says he wouldn’t attend if he didn’t feel the meeting was safe.