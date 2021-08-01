Gardaí and local authorities in the South East are urging drivers to be road ready this bank holiday weekend.

This weekend will see a peak in staycations across the region, with many people towing caravans or trailers.

Drivers are also being urged not to travel at busy times while towing something and to always obey the speed limit.

Road Safety Officer for Carlow County Council John McDarby says you don’t have to be mechanic to make sure your vehicles are safe.

“This bank holiday weekend we’re asking people to make sure that their cars, caravans and vehicles are road ready and you don’t have to be a mechanic to do that. Have a look at the tyres and make sure they’re in good condition and that the pressure is right.”

It’s also important to think about filling up your tank before you set off. “Have a look at your fuel, sometimes you’ll need a little more if you’re towing something so consider that.”