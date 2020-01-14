A talk by Chastity campaigner Jason Evert, originally cancelled by the Tower Hotel following public opposition, will not go ahead at St John’s Pastoral Centre after it was originally set to be rescheduled.

Speaking to Beat News a representative from the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore said that Evert will no longer visit Waterford, after his family were “struck down with the flu”.

Evert, who promotes chastity in young people through his organisation the ‘Chastity Project’, has in the past called the use of contraceptives and homosexuality ‘disordered’.

The meeting, which was reported to have schoolchildren attending, was originally set for the Tower Hotel but later cancelled due to public opposition, as well as further meetings in Dublin.

A meeting was supposed to be rescehduled for St John’s Pastoral Centre, as well as another meeting in Kilsheelan at the Holy Family Mission on Thursday, which according to the diocese will no longer go ahead.