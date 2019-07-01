Helen Martin has been appointed as CEO of the Charities Regulator, having been carrying out the functions on an acting basis since last October.

She was previously the director of regulation at the Charities Regulator.

She has been appointed as CEO by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, under the Charities Act 2009, following a public recruitment process.

Before joining the Authority, Ms Martin was assistant parliamentary counsel at the Office of the Attorney General for ten years.

She is a solicitor and has held a number of senior regulatory positions with commercial entities prior to taking up her position with the Office of the Attorney General.

Ms Martin was congratulated on her new role by Séan Canney, Minister of State for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development, and by Patrick Hopkins, chairperson of the Charities Regulatory Authority.

Ms Martin said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed CEO. I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with the great team we have here to build on the successes achieved over the past three years.

“Our focus now will be on the delivery of our second statement of strategy which we published recently.”