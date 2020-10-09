The Charities Regulator has appointed inspectors to the charity Bóthar to carry out a statutory investigation.

A statement issued by the Regulator today said: “Concerns were raised with the Charities Regulator in relation to Bóthar in late 2019.

“The charity was contacted in early 2020 regarding the concerns and the Charities Regulator has been engaging with the charity since that time.”

Bóthar Company Limited by Guarantee, which operates as Bóthar, have been engaging with the Regulator regarding the concerns, but “the Charities Regulator has determined that a statutory investigation into the charity is warranted,” chief executive Helen Martin said.

The statement concluded: “The Charities Regulator has appointed inspectors to investigate the affairs of the charity and to prepare a report on their investigation and findings.”

Image: Press, Bóthar.ie