By Cillian Doyle.

The music and entertainment sector has been one of the worst-hit by the pandemic.

Many working in the industry still have yet to return to work, with live music making a slow comeback.

The Music Technology degree at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is geared towards equipping students for a stable and sustainable career, in the absence of live gigs.

Speaking to Beat News, WIT Music Technology Lecturer Mark Graham says Covid has led WIT to offer more from their music course:

“The primary streams of employment would have been performing and music teaching.”

“Both of those things have been impacted by Covid over the past year and a half”

“The more we equip people for a diverse range of careers in music, the more value we bring to what we do as an institute and as a degree course”.

“You’ll never stop music being made – and you’ll never stop people singing and playing but it’s the live industry that has been impacted by this.”

Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels