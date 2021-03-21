By Cillian Doyle.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland is appealing to the public to support its 65 Roses Day fundraiser.

The annual fundraising event will take place online this year on Friday the 9th of April.

It gets its name from the way in which young children often first say the words “cystic fibrosis”.

Ireland has the highest incidence of the disease in the world, with more than 1,400 people living with the condition in the country.

Those with Cystic Fibrosis are at very high risk from Covid 19 and have been moved up the vaccination priority list.

Speaking to Beat News, IT Carlow graduate and CF patient Lauren Dempsey explains more about the disease:

“Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic disease – there is a one in four chance that if two parents have the CF gene that their child will have Cystic Fibrosis- I was one in four.”

“It affects all your body really – a stunt in growth, a stunt in weight and it affects your lungs – there is new medication that can help it now and has really changed my life.”

“This year it’s all virtual – you can visit the CF Ireland website to get involved by signing up to do a challenge – this year there is a theme of 65 – so like 65,000 thousand steps or 65 laps of a pitch.”

Irish Rugby star @lougalvin4 takes on a #65RosesChallenge “I’m wearing my County colours on a 6.5K run, I urge you to do a 65 Roses Team Challenge!

I've seen how CF affects those who have it, all money raised on 65 Roses Day does a lot to support them” 💜https://t.co/bWDC9ZbEu9 pic.twitter.com/XA5Z76SxfX — CF Ireland (@cf_ireland) March 21, 2021

People can donate to the virtual event at 65RosesDay.ie.

