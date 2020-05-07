Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has called on people experiencing any symptoms causing them concern to call their GP and have it checked out.

On Twitter and speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Ms Phelan said there was a balance between the need to protect cancer patients from getting Covid-19 and the need to continue treatment.

“If you have symptoms, look them up. You know your own body. I want to get the message across that people need to go see their GP. Call, make an appointment, you shouldn’t be hanging around waiting.”

Non-COVID services are “up and running”, she added.

Ms Phelan said that when in public she always wore a cloth face mask, made for her by her mother, and she also observed social distancing guidelines.

Face masks are “something we should all wear while out in public,” she said.