The Food Safety Authority of Ireland have issued a recall on two types of cheeses due to fears of over human tuberculosis.

Corleggy Cheese has recalled its Cavanbert and Drumlin raw cow’s milk cheeses.

It’s after the products were made with milk from a herd in which animals tested positive for TB.

All best before dates up to 14/02/19 for Cavanbert and up to 13/03/19 for Drumlin could be contaminated.

Share it:













Don't Miss