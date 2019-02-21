Certain food products could disappear from supermarket shelves if there’s a no deal Brexit.

Retail groups here, in the UK and in the North are warning sweets, cereals and processed foods could be worst affected.

They say prices would rise for consumers overnight if Britain leaves the EU without a deal on March 29th.

Thomas Burke, director of Retail Ireland, says increased tariffs would have a big impact on how much things cost:

“Food products tend to attract the highest level of tariffs, and in the case that they do attract these tariffs, the concern from a retail perspective is that these products will become uneconomic to stock overnight.”

Share it:













Don't Miss