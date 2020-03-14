The head of the Restaurants Association of Ireland has pleaded with the Taoiseach and Health Minister to order the closure of licenced premises in Ireland.

In a post on Twitter tonight, the CEO of the organisation Adrian Cummins said that staff in restaurants are appealing for the closure as customers are not observing correct social distancing.

He added that making the decision would be responsible and show leadership.

.@SimonHarrisTD @LeoVaradkar @simoncoveney I am appealing to you – trigger the closure of licenced premises – Our staff are appealing for it. #SocialDistancing not being observed by customers . Its responsible and it’s leadership. — Adrian Cummins (@adriancummins) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, #CloseThePubs has been trending on Twitter all day.

All the pubs closing in mullingar . Fair play to all of them. Tough decision and hopefully fully supported once re open . #CloseThePubs — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) March 14, 2020

My boyfriend, who is a barman, just made the very valid point that people going to pubs have a choice to go, the staff do not. Please stop risking lives because you want a pint. Grab a bag of cans instead if you must. #CloseThePubs #LockdownIreland — FionaGrowsFood 🌿 (@FionaGrowsFood) March 14, 2020

Ok Ireland, its 2 weeks. We can do this! If everyone can avoid social interaction and self quarantine if feeling ill we can #FlattenTheCurve enough to allow our hospitals treat the vulnerable. We need everyone to do it! #CloseThePubs #LockdownIreland pic.twitter.com/NJONB2uCgx — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 14, 2020

The first pubs I’ll be back into when this nightmare is over are the ones who put public health first and closed. I know it’s tough. I’ve lost ALL my work for the next two months at least, and as a freelancer it’s beyond worrying. But #CloseThePubs — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 14, 2020