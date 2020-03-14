The head of the Restaurants Association of Ireland has pleaded with the Taoiseach and Health Minister to order the closure of licenced premises in Ireland.

In a post on Twitter tonight, the CEO of the organisation Adrian Cummins said that staff in restaurants are appealing for the closure as customers are not observing correct social distancing.

He added that making the decision would be responsible and show leadership.


Meanwhile, #CloseThePubs has been trending on Twitter all day.

