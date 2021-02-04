The CEO of Dyslexia Ireland says the decision to send children with additional needs back to mainstream school is like ‘Sophie’s choice’.

Rosie Bissett says the government cannot use a ‘blanket approach’ on the return of children to schools, given the wide range of circumstances with chidren that have learning difficulties.

Bissett says some have underlying health conditions, and that some children with learning difficulties have adapted really well to the switch to remote learning.

The CEO says the decision on when to send back children is an extremely difficult one.

“I think it’s almost like Sophie’s Choice, I think it’s such a difficult one…” said Bissett, speaking to Beat News this week “…and I also think that you can’t put all kids with learning difficulties in the one category.

“Some kids will have underlying conditions – you can’t have a blanket approach, and it’s looking at what’s right for individuals depending on their individual level of needs and their individual support.”

However, Bissett says the inconsistent levels of support given by schools during the current lockdown has not been helpful for parents and schools, with the provision of extra schoolwork without the required support causing stress at home.

“More consistency in terms of what support kids are getting (is needed), and making sure that kids that have special needs and maybe are going to the special education teacher in school – or have access to an SNA – that those kids are gtting support remotely.

“I don’t think that has been happening equally for all children.”