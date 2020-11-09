Today would have marked Caroline Flack’s 41st birthday… so in honour of the late actress, TV presenter, radio presenter and winner of some of the most prestigious shows… let’s celebrate Caroline Flack.

2002: Bo’Selecta.

Flack began her successful career as an actress, working on the sketch show Bo’Selecta alongside comedian Keith Lemon (played by Leigh Francis).

2006 – 2008: TMi.

Flack’s first high profile presenting gig, she found herself working alongside Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes for three seasons of the children’s TV show.

2009 – 2010: I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW!

Flack flew to Australia to front the behind the scenes of one of the biggest TV shows around. Working alongside Joe Swash, they provided never before seen footage and interviews with the contestants.

2009: Dancing on Wheels

Flack made her dancing debut in the BBC Three programme, dancing with her professional partner, wheelchair dancer James O’Shea. They went on to win the competition.

2011-2013: The Xtra Factor

No stranger to presenting massive shows, Flack teamed up with Olly Murs to host The Xtra Factor. The duo presented the show for three years together before they became the hosts for the main show in 2015.

2014: Strictly Come Dancing

Flack again was no stranger to taking to the dancefloor, and five years after winning Dancing on Wheels, she was crowned winner of Strictly with professional partner Pasha Kovalev.

2015: Love Island / Love Island Aftersun

Flack was named presenter of one of the most popular British shows of the decade. As of the show, Flack scooped up the Bafta TV Award for Best Reality and Constructed Factual show in 2018.

