By Joleen Murphy

Many Community Employment Schemes are experiencing a shortfall in finances due to Covid-19.

That’s according to Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath who raised the current funding issues with the Taoiseach.

Neither the sponsors – nor sub sponsors – are in a position to fund raise to cover their costs associated with running their CE schemes.

Speaking to Beat news, Independent Deputy Mattie McGrath, says schemes are at risk if the Materials Grant isn’t increased.

“What I’m asking for is that the Materials Grant to be increased six euro per week for the duration of the Covid-19 payment.

“With all the schemes in the country, it would cost approximately 7.5 million euro.

“Otherwise, many of the schemes are going to collapse or they are going to go into debt.

“In present time, whether schemes are open or not, they still have to pay all the other normal bills for example; returns to the revenue, the ESB, public liability, insurance, Banking charges.

“So what is happening is, the sponsor groups can not raise funding of any shape or form under the current climate.”

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has asked the Taoiseach if the Government would consider increasing the Materials Grant by at least €6.00 per week for the duration of Covid 19.