CCCahoots are one of the most popular comedy acts in Ireland at the moment.

Their sketches regularly go viral and their live shows selling out around the country.

Now, creative director of the trio Tadhg Hickey is branching out on his own.

Fans of CCCahoots can expect the same sharp wit and hilarious antics in Hickey’s first solo show, In One Eye, Out The Other.

The show will debut at this year’s Dublin Fringe Festival this September.

Hickey describes the show as “a weird and wonderful part theatre, part stand-up comedy show”.

In One Eye, Out The Other tells the story of Feargal, a downtrodden but cheery man who fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming an alcoholic.

We follow Feargal on a surreal and hilarious journey with many poignant twists in the hope of arriving at a sort of light at the end of the tunnel.

Check out the promo for In One Eye, Out The Other for a taster of where Feargal’s journey will take you.

Hickey is no stranger to the theatre as he previously co-wrote and performed the play Love All for which The Scotsman said he is “an outstanding physical and comedic performer”.

Last year, Hickey wrote, starred in and directed the RTÉ sitcom The School.

If you’re a fan of CCCahoots then you will certainly be a fan of this upcoming show as Hickey writes most of their sketches.

In One Eye, Out The Other will be performed in the Vintage Room in The Workman’s Club as part of the 2019 Dublin Fringe Festival.

The show will run from September 7 to 14.

You can buy your tickets here.

Picture: Cathal Noonan