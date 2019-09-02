The Catholic Church has confirmed for the first time that a seriously ill women was healed during a pilgrimage to Knock 30 years ago.

Marion Carroll, who was in her late 30s, was wheelchair bound, incontinent and almost blind when she visited the shrine in 1989.

She wrote in her book that after she attended the ‘Anointing of the Sick’ in the Basilica, she was cured and could walk.

According to the Irish Independent, Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, Francis Duffy, said yesterday in Knock that the healing of Marion Carroll ‘defies medical explanation.’