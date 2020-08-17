A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a meat plant in Tipperary.

ABP Foods in Cahir says the case was confirmed on Friday, and all close contacts of the worker are self isolating and will undergo testing.

It’s the second time a case has been confirmed at a plant in the county, after an outbreak at a mushroom farm in Golden last week.

Speaking in response to the news, local Independent TD Mattie McGrath said: “It is of concern – Cahir isn’t all that far away from Golden in South Tipperary.

“I do appreciate the HSE are dealing with the mushroom plant and have dealt with it pretty swiftly, and I hope this was detected early on and people are isolating.

“Hopefully it can be contained at these two locations.”