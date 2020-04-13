Waterford-based card and games manufacturer, Cartamundi Ireland, has today announced that from next Wednesday, 15th April the company will partially reopen its plant to engage in the assembly of essential medical test kits.

Barry Morrissey, Managing Director, Cartamundi Ireland said: “A small team of employees will work on some of the plant’s production lines to package components of essential medical test kits. We are delighted to be in a position to use our expertise to support this important and essential activity at this time.

“We could not do this without the support and dedication of our employees and their health and safety remains our top priority.”

Cartamundi Ireland has put in place specific protection measures for workers on the production lines, including plexiglass screens and distancing measures, and will continue to follow the strict guidelines and health measures recommended by the HSE.