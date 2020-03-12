Management at the Cartamundi factory in Waterford, which employs 300 people, have confirmed that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Staff were informed yesterday evening of the development, with a letter sent out by the HSE Public Health department confirming COVID-19 was identified in their factory.

In the letter, employees have been told that ‘close’ contacts to the case will be monitored daily for symptoms, and have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days, while ‘casual’ contacts will be advised about their risk.

A worker at the factory who contacted Beat, says that staff have been told if they decide to self-isolate they will not be paid, and that the case had regular contact with both management and workers on the floor.

The worker also revealed that the case could have been in contact with over 50 people at the factory, but management have told staff that at least 15 minutes direct contact is needed to pass on the virus.

Management have not divulged how the employee had contracted the case, or in what position the employee works.

Cartamundi, previously Hasbro, manufacture board games in their site on the IDA Industrial Estate, on the Cork Road in the city.

It is still unclear as to how this case will affect production at the facility.