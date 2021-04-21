By Dean Egan.

Carphone Warehouse is closing its Irish stores.

It’s understood that over 400 redundancies are expected.

The company had more than 80 stores here.

In a statement on its website, the company said the move was part of a broader transformation of its parent business Dixons Carphone.

“Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles,” it said.

“Although these changes in behaviour were anticipated, they were expected to occur over a longer period of time. However, the change in shopping behaviours has been accelerated by the pandemic,” it added.