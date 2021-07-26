By Dean Egan.

TV presenter Baz Ashmawy has put out an urgent call for skilled carpenters and labourers to help with RTE’s DIY SOS.

The show, which renovates homes for people in need, are in New Ross in Co. Wexford working on their “most ambitious project yet – an entire house.”

Johnny and Lynn Aylward are the recipients, after Johnny was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, the most aggressive type.

Baz says they are in “desperate need” of skilled carpenters to help get the project completed.

Anyone who is interested should email diysosnewross[at]motive.ie or phone or text 083 013 9827.

🚨🚨🚨 Guys, desperately looking for skilled carpenters and general labourers for any day from now till next Tuesday the 27th of July.

Please retweet or mention anyone you think could help. #DIYSOSIreland pic.twitter.com/ygD81OlBDX — Baz Ashmawy (@bazashmawy) July 23, 2021