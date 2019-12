Caroline Flack’s boyfriend reportedly won’t be pressing charges after a row ended with the Love Island star getting arrested.

It comes as Ms Flack allegedly assaulted a man at approximately 05:25 on Thursday, December 12th.

An insider told The Daily Mail Lewis Burton never wanted the news to go public and he wants things to ‘go back to normal’.

Tennis Player Lewis Burton. Photo Credit: Flickr

Caroline is due in Highbury Magistrates Court on December 23rd.