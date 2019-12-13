Love Island’s “hostess with the most-ess” has been arrested in London.

The ITV host was arrested and charged today (Friday, December 13th) with assault by beating.

The charge comes as Ms Flack allegedly assaulted a man at approximately 05:25 on Thursday, December 12th.

While the man is not reported to be seriously injured, an ambulance was at the scene of the incident and took the man to hospital.

The man in question appears to be Ms Flack’s boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

A Met Police Officer confirmed the arrest to a newspaper.

She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 23rd.