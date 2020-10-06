Queues have formed at Smyths stores across the country today, as shoppers continue to panic buy to stock up for Christmas.

Yesterday crowds turned up at the toy shop amid fears of a second lockdown and delays to deliveries.

The scenes are continuing today, and the retailer is reminding people it has plenty of stock.

Tracy was there this morning and says shoppers were behaving like it’s Christmas Eve: “It was carnage, it was mental. I do click and collect or delivery every single year.”

But Smyths have changed a lot of it where you can’t order any more than five items now.

“I couldn’t believe it, there were people fighting over trolleys, when I went in there was a massive queue for click and collect, but my god the aisles, you couldn’t even see down them.”