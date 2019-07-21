A historic day for the LGBTQ+ community in Carlow, as the first ever Pride parade and festival takes place in the town today.

Kicking off from Carlow College at 1.30pm, the festival will begin with a parade from the college to Carlow Town Park, where the Rainbow Picnic will paint the park with the full spectrum of colours.

The main stage in the park will host music from Square One, Dave O’Neill and Dance Republic, with Drag Superstars Onya Becks, Scarlet Mugler, and Miss Tasty all in attendance.

There’ll be Drag Queen Story Time, food, mocktails, rainbow candyfloss, face painting and kids entertainment, before the Official After Party begins at 7.

Funding for next year’s festival is already secured, which marks a turning point on the Banks of the Barrow.