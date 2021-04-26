Photo: Google Maps.

By Dean Egan.

One of Carlow’s biggest tourist attractions is closed to the public for the first time in over 4,000 years.

The Brownshill Dolmen isn’t accessible to the public since before Christmas, due to essential works not being carried out on time.

Covid-19 restrictions meant the OPW-run site had to be closed completely until the upgrades are completed.

Speaking to Beat news, local Councillor Fergal Browne says the attraction hasn’t been closed for over 4 millenia:

“It is incredible that we now have this situation arising, and I’ve spoken to the Minister (with responsibility for the OPW) directly on it.”

“It’s extremely frustrating, hopefully next week they can recommence works at the site.”

“People in Carlow could even have been visiting the site for the last few weeks.”

We have contacted the OPW for comment.