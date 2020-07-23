A Carlow woman has been detailing her hospital experience during the Covid-19 pandemic.

RTE investigates went behind the scenes of St Jame’s Hospital in a powerful new documentary.

The programme showed how the country’s healthcare system is coping with the coronavirus.

Elaine Scully from Carlow has acute leukemia and is receiving chemo.

Staff are only allowed into her room for essential medical procedures, and Elaine says it’s extremely tough:

“It’s funny, I know you might laugh but one of my nurses has cold hands and I love when she’s my nurse.”

“I can feel her when she’s doing my drip, I might get a touch of her cold hand on my skin….you feel like you’re not on your own.”

'I love hugs. So, that's what I miss the most' "You're given this awful diagnosis and you can't get a hug. It's hugs. I love hugs. So, that's what I miss the most." Elaine Scully, who has acute leukaemia, speaks from her isolation room in the National Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at St James's Hospital. Patients like Elaine are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 and so must be protected from infection at all costs