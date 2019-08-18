Shauntelle Tynan is celebrating one year of being cancer-free.

The Carlow-woman spent a significant amount of time attending Texas Children’s Hospital where she was treated for an extremely rare form of the disease.

Shan was diagnosed with Histiocytosis X in 2015, and went on to raise €700,000 for her treatment in the states.

After ringing the famous “bell” at the hospital, Shan announced that she was cancer-free, one year ago today.

In a post on Facebook today, Shauntelle says “one year of being cancer free, never felt as good.”