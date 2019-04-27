The long-awaited JD Wetherspoon pub in Carlow will open next week.

The UK pub giant will open its new Tullow Street premises on Wednesday 1 May with the creation of 65 new jobs.

According to reports in The Carlow Nationalist, the company has spent over €3 million developing the outlet on the site of the former Traders Bar.

The Wetherspoon pub will be called The Tullow Gate and takes its name from one of the four town gates in the old walls around Carlow.

The premises will be open seven days a week offering food and drink.